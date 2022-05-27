Aaron Ramsey is one of the worst signings Juventus has made in recent seasons and he is proving very hard to offload.

He moved to Turin in 2019 after nearly winning the Europa League with Arsenal and several other clubs wanted to sign him at the time.

Since he has been at Juve, injuries have limited him to just 49 league appearances for the club.

He was sent out on loan to Rangers in the January transfer window and Juve had hoped that they will make his transfer permanent.

However, injuries and poor form followed him to the Scottish club, and he missed the only penalty that denied them from winning the Europa League.

Tuttomercatoweb says he is returning to Juve because Rangers have zero interest in making his loan move permanent.

The Bianconeri are now exploring several options to get rid of him and one of them is giving him severance pay and ending his contract. But it remains unclear if he would be open to the idea.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey and Juve should never have crossed paths because the ex-Arsenal man has never looked at home in the shirt.

His transfer is one of the many poor deals that Fabio Paratici did for this club and it will hopefully never be repeated.