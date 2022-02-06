Juventus exploring swap deals with Atletico Madrid involving McKennie and Sandro

Juventus and Atletico Madrid enjoy a very fine business relationship.

This helped the Bianconeri to sign Alvaro Morata from them in the last two seasons on loan.

The striker has been an important member of the club’s first team so far and the Bianconeri could make his transfer permanent.

If he remains in Turin beyond this campaign, he could be joined by an Atleti teammate.

Calciomercato.it claims Juventus is targeting a move for Renan Lodi as Alex Sandro keeps underperforming.

They have offered the Brazilian to Atleti in exchange for Lodi.

However, Atletico is not very excited about having Sandro in their squad.

They have another Juve player in mind, and the report says it is Weston McKennie.

The American has been improving under Max Allegri and it would be tough for Juve to sanction his transfer away from the club.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has become one of the most reliable players in the Juve squad after a tough start to the season.

The American had impressed last season, so that is not so much of a surprise.

However, Sandro could be allowed to leave the club and Lodi looks like a better player.

He is also still just 23, which means Juve can mould him into the player they want.