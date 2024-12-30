On Sunday evening, Juventus squandered their lead yet again, as Fiorentina escaped the Allianz Stadium with a precious point.

Khephren Thuram put the Bianconeri ahead twice, only to see his team’s advantage evaporate on both occasions, largely due to Moise Kean who scored the first for the Viola and created the second for his teammate Riccardo Sottil.

After the contest, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts.

We begin by addressing the elephant in the room, as the Bianconeri have now registered their 11th draw after 18 rounds. Hence, Juve have now finished the year with a shocking 21 draws in Serie A, thus extending this undesired club record shared by Max Allegri (9), Paolo Montero (1) and Thiago Motta (11).

As the source notes, only Perugia had recorded more draws (22) in a calendar year (1979) among Italy’s top-flight clubs.

Nevertheless, Juventus remain undefeated in Serie A since the start of the season. Hence, they have become the first team to do avoid a defeat after 18 Serie A rounds since the 2018/19 campaign when Max Allegri led the Bianconeri towards their last Scudetto triumph together.

In the history of the single-round Serie A championship, only Inter and Milan (four each) have managed to go undefeated at this point in the season more times than the Bianconeri (three).

On another note, Thuram has now scored his first brace in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. He is also the first Juventus midfielder to score more than a single goal against Fiorentina since Angelo Alessio’s brace in December 1990.

Finally, Manuel Locatelli has now managed to provide at least two assists in each of the last seven Serie A seasons. The only other Italian to share this record is Inter’s vice-captain, Nicolo Barella.