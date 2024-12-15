On Saturday night, the home supporters at the Allianz Stadium returned home disappointed once more, as their team settled for a draw once more, despite hosting Venezia who reside at the very bottom of the table.

Federico Gatti gave the Old Lady the lead, but it all went awry in the second half, with the Venetians completing a stunning comeback. Dusan Vlahovic scored a late spot-kick to salvage a draw which extended the club’s shocking run.

The official Juventus website picked up the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

We begin by addressing the elephant in the room, as the Bianconeri extended their undesired record by recording their 20th Serie A draw in 2024. This figure is shared by former manager Max Allegri (9), interim coach Paolo Montero (1) and the incumbent Thiago Motta (10).

As the source notes, the last Serie A club to draw as many games in a single year in the Italian top flight was Torino in 2017 (20).

But on a more positive note, Juventus remain unbeaten in the league this season, with their only loss occurring in the Champions League against Stuttgart. Paris Saint-Germain is the only other side that has yet to taste defeat in Europe’s Top Five Leagues.

Khephren Thuam, who was one of the bright lights for the Old Lady last night, provided his second assist of the season by sending a header towards the far post to Gatti. The Frenchman has provided two assists this season, already besting his numbers registered in 27 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

Juventus have finally scored from set pieces after a run of eight matches that only saw them bagging goals from open play.

Finally, Gatti has found the back of the net for the first time since April when he scored from a corner kick against Fiorentina.