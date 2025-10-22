Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory against Juventus in the Champions League tonight, extending the Bianconeri’s winless run to seven games.

Juventus began the match with intensity, appearing determined to end their winless streak and avoid consecutive defeats. In the opening exchanges, they matched Madrid for possession and created a few promising moments when they had the ball. However, as the game progressed, Madrid gradually took control, demonstrating their quality and composure, which in turn began to erode Juventus’ confidence.

Despite the early pressure, Juve remained resilient at the back and were competitive in midfield battles, occasionally winning possession. Nevertheless, Madrid were the side that created the clearest opportunities in the first half. Michele Di Gregorio was called into action to deny a few dangerous efforts, while Thibaut Courtois had little to do before the interval.

Madrid Takes Control

The Spanish side began the second half strongly and looked likely to take the lead, though Juventus almost scored early when Courtois made a vital save to deny Dusan Vlahovic. Moments later, Real Madrid broke the deadlock through Jude Bellingham, who capitalised on a rebound off the post after Juventus defenders were ball-watching. The goal was a harsh way for Juve to concede, having defended resolutely throughout much of the match.

Following the opener, Madrid continued to dominate possession and create chances. They increased the pressure on Juventus, forcing Di Gregorio to make several more saves to keep his side in the game. The visitors attempted to respond by introducing Jonathan David and Lois Openda late on, seeking a way back into the contest, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Juventus’ Struggles Continue

The result leaves Juventus with a mounting sense of frustration, extending their run of poor form in Europe. While they showed determination and moments of promise, they were unable to convert possession into meaningful attacking opportunities. Madrid, meanwhile, demonstrated why they remain one of Europe’s most dangerous sides, combining patience in build-up play with clinical execution when opportunities arose.

Ultimately, the narrow win was a reflection of Real Madrid’s ability to seize key moments in the game and maintain control under pressure. Juventus’ difficulties persist, and the Bianconeri will need to find solutions quickly if they hope to reverse their fortunes in the Champions League.