Juventus has one of the strongest youth teams in the world, and their under23 even competes in the Italian league system.

They have continued to bolster the squad of that team and their under-19 side with fine players.

As new footballers join them, older ones are being developed and given new deals.

The Bianconeri have committed to making the teams stronger, and they will continue to keep their best players.

A report on Calciomercato says they have handed a new deal to Mattia Compagnon as the winger continues to impress in the youth team.

He has done well for their under-23 side as one of its finest players. Promotion to the senior squad might be very close for him as the report reveals that his new deal will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2026.

Juve FC Says

We have so many young players coming through at the club, and Compagnon is one of them.

The 20-year-old will see this as a sign that the club is confident in him, and it could motivate him to work harder to remain in the minds of the first team manager.

Firstly, he will look to perform well for the under23s in this campaign so that they can be promoted to Serie B.