Juventus has benefited from having promoted youth talent in their squad in recent matches.

Max Allegri has seen the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Samuel Iling-Junior get first-team chances and impress.

It could be the start of a revolution for the Bianconeri who have been desperate to ensure this team gets back to form.

The performances of these players mean Juve can now trust its youth team to provide the talents they need and they have extended the deal of a highly-rated youngster.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri have signed Diego Ripani onto a new contract until 2025.

The 17-year-old is one of the budding youngsters in the club’s youth ranks and Juve has high hopes of him turning professional.

The midfielder is developing well and the club believes handing him a new deal is a smart thing to do.

Juve FC Says

Ripani will be motivated to work hard by seeing the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti earn a place in the Bianconeri first team.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world. If any player can break into their first team, they can almost get into the team of any club in Serie A.