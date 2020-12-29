Juventus eye 23 year-old Serie A forward for January move

Juventus are eyeing a possible move to bring Sam Lammers in from Atalanta in the coming window, according to ForzaItaliaFootball.

The striker has struggled to break into the first-team since joining the Negrazzurri in the summer, and TuttoSport report that his club are said to be open to allowing him to leave.

The Old Lady are believed to be strongly in the market for another option up front, with the Coronavirus proving to be a threat to the availability of players throughout the season thus far, and with no let up in that area as of yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already missed matches thanks to a positive Covid test, despite showing no symptoms, while Paulo Dybala suffered following his contracting of the virus, and has yet to return to form after weeks sidelined.

Thankfully we have been able to rely on a fit and strong Alvaro Morata, who has played as if he never left the club, but we definitely need extra legs in that department just in case.

Sam Lammers could well be the player selected to battle it out for minutes, although we are also linked with a host of other options also.

Would Atalanta be open to a loan deal with Juve? Would he be expected to start much should our main trio remain fit?

Patrick