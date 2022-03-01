Juventus eye 26 year-old Real Madrid star for summer move

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid this summer.

The Old Lady are claimed to be looking into replacing Alex Sandro in the first-team in the near future, with just 18 months remaining on his current deal, and Ferland Mendy is claimed to be on their radar.

The France international has overthrown Marcelo in the starting line-up this term, but with the Brazilian expected to leave come the summer, the Spanish giants will be expected to bring in a new option to challenge for the role.

JeunesFooteux claims that they may even be willing to cut ties with both left-backs, and are already tracking Fran Garcia or Ray Vallecano who previously came through their academy.

Juve are not limited for options at left-back currently however, with Luca Pellegrini there plus all of Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio able to play on either the left or right of the defence.

I quite like Pellegrini, but he hasn’t shown the greatest level of consistency yet, and with him set to turn 23 next week, time for calling him a youngster may be wearing out.

Will Juve have to be looking at strengthening both their full-back positions in the coming season?

Patrick