Cagliari has some of the exciting players in Serie A and their relegation to Serie B will see them lose their main men.

Juventus wanted to sign Nahitan Nández from The Islanders in the January transfer window, but both clubs couldn’t reach an agreement.

Now they have their eyes on another player after their relegation from the Italian top flight.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve wants to sign Raoul Bellanova, who is on loan at Cagliari from the French club Bordeaux.

The report claims Cagliari have seen enough of him and they will sign the 22-year-old permanently.

However, their relegation to Serie B means they might not be able to keep him beyond this campaign.

Juve hopes to do a deal over his signature, but the likes of Atalanta, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are also eyeing a raid on him.

Juve FC Says

We have historically targeted the best players at rival clubs, and this development is normal.

At 22, he fits into the description of the players we have been signing in recent seasons and it would be great to have him in our team.

Danilo and Juan Cuadrado have done well as our right-backs so far, but Bellanova is much younger and he would offer us a longer-term performance if he joins and gets into the team.