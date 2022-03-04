Juventus eye potential raid on Chelsea with forward set for crunch talks

Tim Werner is set to discuss his future at Chelsea in the coming weeks, with Juventus and AC Milan closely following the situation.

The German international joined the club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020 but has failed to find his prolific goalscoring boots on the English isle.

The Blues opted to splash out a club record fee the following summer to bring in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, who has also struggled for form in front of goal after the switch, but Werner is now believed to be concerned with his playing role.

The 25 year-old is now eager to sit down with the club and figure out whether he remains a key part of their first-team plans, otherwise he will seek an exit, with Goal claiming his representatives are set to talk to Chelsea in ‘the coming weeks’.

While Juventus opted to splash out on Dusan Vlahovic in January, both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala’s futures remain up in the air, with both currently on course to leave Turin this summer. While Juve are believed to be keen to keep both beyond the summer, nothing is arranged on that count thus far, and Werner could well be viewed as a potential replacement for the Argentine due to his ability to play at CF as well as in behind or on the wings.

On watching the Blue last season in winning the Champions League, Werner’s role was key. His movement and hard work was instrumental in their success, but for some reason his finishing was well-below what would be expected from a forward. While he can be a credit to any team, I would love to see him play off of Vlahovic as opposed to playing through the middle, and I think he would be a good signing for the Old Lady, although I wouldn’t expect us to match the fee paid by Chelsea to sign him which could be the issue.

Would the west London club accept a loss on their forward after his two-year stint at Stamford Bridge? Do you think he would be a good addition to our attack?

Patrick