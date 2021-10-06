Juventus eye rivals director who Agnelli is claimed to be a fan of

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing the potential addition to their hierarchy, with Lazio Director Igli Tare believed to be of interest.

The 48 year-old is believed to have caught the eye of Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli, with just under two years remaining on his current deal with the Biancocelesti.

CalcioMercato insists that any move would only come after his current contract would end, but that Tare is very much under the consideration of Agnelli, who recently agreed to allow Fabio Paratici to step down from his role, with him now having taken over a role in north London with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tare’s knowledge of international football is believed to be of interest to the Juve owner, as well as his ability to find players of potential and generate profit from them as they develop with the club.

He has brought some thoroughly impressive bargain buys to the Stadio Olimpico since taking over the role in 2009, and he could well be a crucial addition as we look to rebuild the backroom after a reshuffle this summer, and with the club having suffered some major financial losses in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Would Tare be a clever addition to our hierarchy?

Patrick