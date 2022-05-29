Juventus are claimed to be considering a move to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna this summer.

The forward has proved to be a clinical finisher over the years, and whether starring for club or country, he is usually a very effective performer who always seems to be working extremely hard.

He is now said to be on Juve’s radar as we look to strengthen our front-line, with Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata all potentially leaving this summer, leaving just Dusan Vlahovic as the recognised striker in the squad. TuttoJuve claims that we would only be interested for a lowly fee however.

Arnautovic could well be the idea partner for Dusan up front, due to his unselfish nature, and the fact that he can play different ways in attack.

While the signing would no doubt be a temporary fix to our personnel problems due to him now being 33 years-old, I actually quite like the idea of seeing this partnership in action, bringing in a little experience up top also.

Am I alone in believing that this could well be the perfect partnership for the new season?

Patrick