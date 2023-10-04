Matias Soule has emerged as one of the standout performers among Juventus players currently out on loan this season, and his performances have garnered attention and admiration from those back in Turin.

Recognising the importance of regular playing time for Soule’s development, Juventus allowed him to join Frosinone, where he has excelled. The young attacker has notably completed the most dribbles in the Italian top flight this season and has even attracted the interest of the senior Italian national team.

Juventus is pleased with Soule’s progress, as he continues to meet expectations as one of the club’s top young talents. Despite his existing contract running until 2026, reports suggest that the club is eager to offer him a new deal. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Cristiano Giuntoli views Soule as a player Juventus cannot afford to lose and is actively pursuing a new contract to secure the young talent’s long-term future with the club.

Juve FC Says

We always knew Soule was a top talent and Allegri handed him several chances to play for the team last season.

The youngster has continued to impress as one of the finest attackers in Serie A and could be a starter for us when he returns.