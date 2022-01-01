Juventus eyeing a loan move for Barcelona defender

Juventus has been linked with a move for Sergino Dest after he fell down the pecking order at Barcelona.

The full-back had been in fine form at Ajax before moving to Barca, and he was a key member of their team under Ronald Koeman.

However, Xavi Hernandez doesn’t fancy him that much and he could leave Catalunya soon.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve is eyeing a transfer for him this month.

The report says the Bianconeri will offer to take him on loan for the rest of the season and redeem him in the summer if he is worth keeping in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Dest is still very young and could become a good signing at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juve needs players in other positions and we appear to be well stocked in defence.

A new striker is a more pressing need for us right now and signing one this month would be a great idea.

Dest could be a wonderful addition to the squad in Turin, but if he is struggling to play regularly at Barca now, there is no guarantee that would be different if he moves to Turin.

This transfer window is a period to sign players you need for the rest of the season, not adding new stars to an already well-stocked position.