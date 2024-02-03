Juventus is reportedly eyeing a move for Ademola Lookman, the Atalanta forward who has been making a significant impact, particularly during his time with La Dea and his impressive performances for the Nigerian national team at the AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

Lookman has distinguished himself as one of the standout attackers in Serie A, consistently contributing to Atalanta’s success. Despite being one of the few England-born players plying their trade in Italy, he has adapted well and earned recognition for his performances.

Juventus is said to be attracted to Lookman’s style of play, both for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, prompting considerations for his inclusion in their squad. Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Lookman is among the players under consideration for a potential move to Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window, indicating a sustained interest from the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Lookman has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A for several terms and should do well for us.

Atalanta is a selling club, but they are also an ambitious team, and we expect them to set a high transfer value on him, especially if he wins the AFCON before returning to Italy.