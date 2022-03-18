Juventus eyeing a move for La Liga star who could be available for free

Juventus is eyeing a transfer for several players who will be free agents at the end of this season.

They have been looking to improve the squad at Max Allegri’s disposal but it cost so much money to buy good players these days.

Juve is now looking for some value in the free transfer market and one player they could sign is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season, and several top European sides are looking to add him to their squad.

He will likely not extend his current Barca deal, and a free transfer seems to be on the cards.

Fichajes.net says he is one of the players Juve wants to sign to improve their squad after their elimination from the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

The free agency market often brings a lot of value, but poor players could also be signed from there.

Juve signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as free agents, and we cannot say they have delivered on the promise they showed.

Ramsey is so injury-prone he hardly plays and that should be a warning to us on Dembele.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is also rarely fit, and he could become another Ramsey at the Allianz Stadium.