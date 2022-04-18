Juventus eyeing a move for Real Madrid star but face Premier League competition

Juventus has been linked with a transfer for Toni Kroos as the Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad.

They have added the likes of Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic to their squad recently and they will add more to the group at the end of this campaign.

The current Juve team is struggling in midfield and they will want to improve on that in the summer so that the 2022/2023 campaign will run smoother for them.

Calciomercato.it claims one player that could join them is Kroos, whose contract at Real Madrid expires in 2023 and the Spanish side hasn’t offered him an extension yet.

The report claims Madrid wants to renew his deal yearly as they go on, but he wants a new contract now, and that has opened the door for him to leave.

Manchester City is currently one club that will probably compete with Juve for his signature if it becomes clear he is leaving Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Kroos will be a top-quality signing if we can add him to our squad, but this transfer will not be an easy one.

The German is one of the top talents in the world and the competition from Manchester City could make him expensive to sign in terms of wages, even at 32 years of age.