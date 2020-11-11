Juventus eyeing a move for Roma youth team captain

Corriere di Torino via Tuttojuve claims that Juventus is eyeing a swoop for AS Roma youth captain, Filippo Tripi.

The 18-year-old has been impressing in the Italian youth system and his fine progress has seen him get called up to the Roma senior team on a number of occasions.

The report claims that the midfielder has a contract with Roma that expires in the summer of 2022 and that they are looking to hand him an extension.

But Juventus want to poach him from their system and get him into their under23 team for the youngster to continue his development in Turin.

Juventus has already looked to sign him before now as they considered a move for him when they wanted Edin Dzeko in the summer.

The report further claims that at the time, the Bianconeri considered paying between 4m to 5m euros to sign him.

The teenager has made six appearances for the Roma youth team this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Juve already has several top midfielders in their team, Tripi will have to bide his time to get a first-team chance, but if he can prove his worth, then he might become the next young midfielder to play for Juventus.