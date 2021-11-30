Juventus eyeing Champions League winner with uncertain future

Juventus have joined the race to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, with the defender’s future up in the air at present.

The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of the season, despite holding down a regular first-team role for the Champions League holders at present.

Christensen was on the losing side when his Blues side came to Turin back in September, but was absent for the reverse fixture, and his contract situation could well be affecting his playing time at present.

Juve are believed to be following developments in west London as reported by CalcioMercato, with an eye on a potential free transfer come the end of the season, although I wouldn’t be shocked if he ended up staying put.

Chelsea are an attractive club to play for at present, especially if you are on the younger side with a number of academy players having impressed in the first-team of late.

I struggle to believe that both Antonio Rudiger and Christensen will both be allowed to leave in the summer with both contracts set to expire, but both would be exciting additions to our backline if we could get them over the line.

Patrick