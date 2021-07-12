Juventus eyeing experienced duo to help with Champions League

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing one of Salvatore Sirigu or Antonio Mirante, to help with their homegrown quota for the Champions league.

The Old Lady are believed to be in the market for a new shot-stopper after the departure of Gigi Buffon, who made his return to former side Parma this summer.

TMW claims that both Sirigu, who is leaving Turin on a free transfer at present, and Mirante who is leaving Roma in the same way, are both on our radar as potential backups to Wojciech Szczesny this season.

CultOfCalcio adds that both would boost their quota for the Champions League, much like Buffon did, although both would need to accept that they are unlikely to feature ahead of the Pole.

Sirigu is claimed to have other offers however, with the likelihood of being number one at other destinations, and he would need to decide what his priorities are for the upcoming campaign.

Both bring much experience, but you have to rate the former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper as the better option if we could get it over the line, although we do have both Carlo Pinsoglio and Mattia Perin on the books also. The latter spent the last 18 months on loan at Genoa holding onto a first-team role, and could well be in line for a better squad role this term.

