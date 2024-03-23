Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is running on an expiring contract, and Juventus are reportedly looking to pounce on the situation.

The 32-year-old was considered among the finest players in the world back in 2021 when he orchestrated Chelsea’s play en route to Champions League glory, before playing an integral in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

Although he no longer has the same aura around him nowadays, he’s still capable of producing quality displays, as showcased during his cameo appearance in Italy’s friendly against Venezuela on Friday night.

His introduction changed the momentum in favor of the Azzurri. The Regista also delivered a sensational assist for Mateo Retegui’s winner.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus have targetted a move for Jorginho who could become a free agent in the summer.

As the source explains, Arsenal are only offering the Italo-Brazilian a one-year extension with an option for a second season.

However, contract talks between the two parties have reportedly reached a sudden halt, leaving an opening for the Bianconeri.

CM adds that the midfielder would be tempted by a return to Serie A, where he previously represented Hellas Verona and Napoli.

The report likens this potential move to Andrea Pirlo’s coup back in 2011.

The Milan legend joined Juventus on a free transfer, proving to be one of the main catalysts in the club’s revival.

While most of us would agree that Jorginho never truly reached Pirlo-esque levels, the Gunners star remains a competent deep-lying playmaker capable of adding quality and rhythm which have been sorely missing in Juve’s middle of the park as of late.