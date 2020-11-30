Juventus eyeing raid on rivals for experienced star

Juventus are eyeing a move to sign Fernando Llorente come January, as they look to bolster their options for the remainder of the season.

The Old Lady have suffered with a number of injury absences and positive Coronavirus tests in the opening months of the campaign to warn them about their limited squad depth.

The areas most affected thus far have been at centre-back and in attack so far, while Paulo Dybala’s form in the latter has also raised question marks.

While we are linked with adding to our squad, there is the belief that finances are not in the best shape following the Coronavirus pandemic, a theory backed up by our recent decisions to sign players on loans with an obligation to buy, instead of simply buying outright.

One player who looks destined to become available in January, and for a minimal fee, is Napoli’s Llorente, who played at Juventus previously between 2013-15, having teamed up with Morata for the 2014-15 season. Our club is reported in CalcioMercato as considering the striker’s return.

While Llorente will be deemed a back-up option given his advancing years, he could also provide extra experience for our relatively young squad, something our team has missed when all of Chiellini, Bonucci and Ronaldo have been out simultaneously.

Would Llorente be a clever addition as back-up this January?

Patrick