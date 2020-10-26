Lovato
Transfer News

Juventus eyeing Serie A man after his impressive start to life in Italy

October 26, 2020 - 10:00 pm

After his fine performance against Juventus in the Italian top flight last night, Matteo Lovato has reminded the Italian teams how good a player he is at just 20.

He was one of the best players from Verona on the night and despite his tender age, the defender is now attracting the attention of Juventus, Calciomercato claims.

The report claims that Juve is “enchanted” not just by his performance against them this weekend, but also by the form he has shown for Verona in this campaign.

As at the end of last year, the young Italian was plying his trade in Serie C with Padova and he cost Verona only a million euros to sign him in the January transfer window.

After a gradual easing into the first team, he seems to have nailed a starting spot for himself now.

The report admits that official talks over a transfer for him haven’t started between the teams, but he is a player that is on the radar of the Bianconeri.

If he continues to develop as he is doing at the moment, it is just a matter of time before a top team comes in for him and Juve will not want another side to steal him from right under their noses.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus at risk of dropping behind in title chase (Opinion)

October 26, 2020
pirlo

Andrea Pirlo makes a clear demand of his Juventus players

October 26, 2020
coutinho

Juventus boost following news that Barcelona star will miss Champions League clash

October 26, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.