Juventus eyeing Serie A man after his impressive start to life in Italy

After his fine performance against Juventus in the Italian top flight last night, Matteo Lovato has reminded the Italian teams how good a player he is at just 20.

He was one of the best players from Verona on the night and despite his tender age, the defender is now attracting the attention of Juventus, Calciomercato claims.

The report claims that Juve is “enchanted” not just by his performance against them this weekend, but also by the form he has shown for Verona in this campaign.

As at the end of last year, the young Italian was plying his trade in Serie C with Padova and he cost Verona only a million euros to sign him in the January transfer window.

After a gradual easing into the first team, he seems to have nailed a starting spot for himself now.

The report admits that official talks over a transfer for him haven’t started between the teams, but he is a player that is on the radar of the Bianconeri.

If he continues to develop as he is doing at the moment, it is just a matter of time before a top team comes in for him and Juve will not want another side to steal him from right under their noses.