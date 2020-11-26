Juventus eyeing the next American export from Dallas

Juventus are being linked with a move to sign FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds.

The 19 year-old has stepped up to the first-team this season, having spent the previous campaign on loan in the USL League One with Texas.

Reynolds has taken his breakthrough season in his stride, taking the place of Reggie Cannon who left to join Boavista in Portugal’s top tier, picking up four assists in his 18 appearances in the MLS this term.

He is now being tipped to follow fellow academy graduates Cannon, Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie by moving to Europe’s big leagues.

McKennie arrived in Turin on loan this summer from Schalke, with the likelihood that Juve will make the deal permanent, and rumours state that he could be joined by his fellow American in Italy.

3rdDegree states that a fee of around $6-7 Million is being mooted at present.

This kind of deal would make sense for the Old Lady, given that many clubs are struggling following the Coronavirus pandemic, and teams will more than likely be looking to unearth hiddem gems more than ever before,

Avid MLS followers may well be excited by talk of a move to Juventus after only half a season of top flight football, which goes to highlight just how well he has settled into the first-team.

Will Juventus be looking at taking some low-value risks when the new transfer window comes around?

