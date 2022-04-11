Juventus eyeing three quality players from Europe’s top leagues

Juventus will continue to sign some of the world’s best players, and one of three current stars could move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, as reported by Fichajes.net.

This has been a tough campaign both on and off the pitch for Juve, and they will want a better one in the next term.

With Paulo Dybala leaving the club, they have to take advantage of the next transfer window to add new players to their squad.

The report claims they have an eye on Mohamed Salah, Marco Asensio and Angel di Maria.

These players could leave their present clubs in the summer. Salah is discussing a new deal with Liverpool, but the talks have stalled now. If he cannot get an agreement, Juve will pounce to sign him.

Asensio is also not getting a new deal from Real Madrid, and they could cash in on him in the summer if they sign Kylian Mbappe.

Di Maria would be out of contract at PSG, and he can give Juve one season of outstanding performances before he leaves the game.

Juve FC Says

These players are exciting names to sign, but Salah and Asensio are the only two worth adding to our squad.

Di Maria is at the end of his career, and he will hardly contribute to our game if he joins us now.