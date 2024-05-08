Juventus has been closely monitoring Albert Gudmundsson throughout this season, as the Iceland international has excelled at Genoa.

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering their squad for the next campaign, Juventus is targeting new talent.

Gudmundsson has been one of the standout players they have pursued in recent months, and Genoa is aware of their interest in securing his signature.

However, he is not the only Genoa player Juventus is interested in signing; the Bianconeri have also been keeping an eye on some of his teammates.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juventus is also looking to sign Morten Frendrup and Mateo Retegui.

Frendrup, a Danish midfielder, has performed well for Genoa, having already made at least 34 league appearances for them this season.

Juventus had been tracking Retegui long before his move to Serie A, and the striker could be one of the players they look to add to their squad at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Genoa has been an impressive team in the league this season and it is understandable that they have some fine players that we will love to sign.

However, we have to be sure they are ready to move to a much bigger club like Juventus.