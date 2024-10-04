Arkadiusz Milik has suffered a new injury that will extend his time on the sidelines, prompting Juventus to consider signing a replacement for the Polish striker.

Milik has been out since Euro 2024, and just as it seemed he was close to recovering and rejoining the team, he suffered a fresh setback and will now be out for several more months.

With Milik’s injury, Dušan Vlahović is currently the only available number nine, and if the Serbian were to get injured, Thiago Motta would be forced to make creative adjustments to the team.

Vlahović remains one of the club’s key players, but carrying the entire goalscoring burden and playing in every match will put considerable strain on him.

As a result, Juve is now looking to sign another striker. A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims they are interested in AC Milan’s Luka Jović.

The Serbian striker’s contract expires at the end of this season, and since he has fallen out of favour at Milan, Juventus hopes to sign him for a small fee when the transfer window reopens.

Jovic has struggled to make an impact in the last few seasons, but he could be a nice backup to Vlahovic at Allianz Stadium.