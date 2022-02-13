Juventus eyes a move for soon-to-be Ligue 1 free agent

Jason Denayer has entered the radar of Juventus as he approaches the end of his stay at Lyon.

The Belgian has been at the Ligue 1 side since 2018 when he joined them from Manchester City.

He is still just 26 and will be one of the finest free agents on the market at the end of this season.

Calciomercato.it claims Juve is tracking him ahead of a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona, Newcastle and Napoli have all joined the Bianconeri in the chase. His physical and tactical awareness are two of the attributes that have made him a player to sign for Juve.

Juve FC Says

We need younger defenders to take over from the ageing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

However, any defender that we add to the squad should be a player of top quality.

Although there are several clubs looking to sign him, Denayer doesn’t look like a player we should pursue.

When this season ends, much better alternatives will emerge. We just need to be patient while searching for new players.

If we don’t see a great player in the free agency market, we should splash the cash instead of adding mediocre talents to the group.