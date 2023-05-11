Juventus eyes a summer move for struggling Bayern Munich star

Juventus reportedly wants to add Noussair Mazraoui to their squad at the end of this season.

The defender was on their radar when he was at Ajax, but he chose to move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The move hasn’t turned out how he wants and he is now looking to leave Bavaria.

This has opened another door for Juve to add him to their squad and the Bianconeri are keen on acting this time.

Tuttojuve reveals he is one of the profiles being considered for their full-back spot and their interest does not seem to have been affected much by his lack of appearances at Bayern.

Juve FC Says

We need new full-backs, but trying to buy a player who has hardly played all season is questionable.

That should make him cheaper and Mazraoui could return to form if he starts playing regularly, which will likely be the case if he moves to Turin.

The defender is one of our targets and we must be sure he is the best of the lot before we add him to the squad in Turin.

Hopefully, we will find some good talents to replace most of our outgoing players.