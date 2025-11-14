Vitinha has emerged as one of the key figures behind Paris Saint-Germain’s success in the Champions League last season, following the club’s long-awaited triumph in the competition. The midfielder’s performances formed the backbone of the team, providing stability and creativity that allowed PSG to construct effective attacks and control matches. Their midfield proved to be a formidable unit, often dominating opponents, with Vitinha standing out by outperforming many of the world’s top midfielders during crucial encounters.

Vitinha’s Role at PSG

The Portugal international is considered an essential asset for PSG, and his influence has not gone unnoticed by other clubs. With his consistent displays and growing reputation, Vitinha is now attracting attention as a potential target for transfers in the summer window. His technical ability, vision, and composure on the ball have made him a player that clubs across Europe would be keen to add to their squads, highlighting his growing profile in the footballing world.

Juventus have been identified as one of the teams interested in acquiring Vitinha. The Bianconeri view their midfield as an area in need of reinforcement if they are to achieve success under the management of newly appointed Luciano Spalletti. Should Spalletti remain in charge next season, he is expected to be supported by several new signings, and Vitinha would certainly represent an addition that would be welcomed by the Italian coach.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Pursuit and PSG’s Position

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have formally joined the race to sign the midfielder. Despite this interest, PSG have made it explicitly clear that Vitinha is not for sale. The club regard him as one of their most important stars and is unwilling to entertain offers for the player under any circumstances. This stance emphasises PSG’s commitment to retaining their core squad while continuing to compete at the highest levels domestically and in Europe.

As a result, while Vitinha remains a highly coveted talent with multiple suitors, his immediate future appears secure at PSG. The club’s determination to retain him ensures that he will continue to play a central role in their plans, reinforcing their midfield as they seek to build on their recent Champions League success.