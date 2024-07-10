Juventus has had a busy few weeks, signing Douglas Luiz and Michele Di Gregorio while closing in on a move for Khephren Thuram.

Their fans are delighted with how things have turned out so far, and Juve is desperate to stay active in the market ahead of next season.

Cristiano Giuntoli’s first summer at the club was not very eventful, but his team has worked hard to make up for lost time this summer.

The Bianconeri are still expected to make some exciting signings, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have three more exciting signings on the cards.

The report states that the Old Lady intends to sign Teun Koopmeiners, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Jadon Sancho.

All three players have been on their shopping list as part of the new Juve, and the Bianconeri will be making moves to sign them individually in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

We need more signings to build a strong team for next season, and these three stars will significantly improve us.

However, they will not come cheap or earn a small salary, so we probably should sell some more players to complete these deals.