Juventus remains keen on keeping Adrien Rabiot in their squad beyond this season, but the Bianconeri are also on the lookout for alternatives.

Rabiot has taken too long to respond positively to the club’s proposal for a contract extension. He will become a free agent in just over 30 days, and he still hasn’t given a definite answer about his next career move.

The Frenchman might be interested in working with Thiago Motta, but while he wastes time, Juve has identified three players who could take his place on their team.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are interested in Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Nice’s Khephren Thuram, whom they can sign permanently. They are also interested in signing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte on loan for next season.

Juve FC Says

We will not wait forever, and as Euro 2024 approaches, Rabiot must be bold enough to tell us his decision so we can move on.

If he is spending too much time on that decision, then we have to sign a replacement as fast as possible so we can begin pre-season preparations with the players who want to work with us.

These three alternatives are all good players who are also younger and can be important to our success.