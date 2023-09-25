With Paul Pogba facing a lengthy suspension due to a positive anti-doping test, Juventus could resort to the transfer market in January to bolster their midfield ranks.

Several players have been mentioned as possible replacements for the troubled Frenchman, but a new profile has now emerged from the English Premier League.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old had been a stalwart at Tottenham Hotspur in recent years. However, the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou saw him lose his starting berth. The Australian coach currently favors Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr in the double pivot.

The Dane has thus far made five appearances in the Premier League this season, but they all came off the bench. His only start this campaign was in the Carabao Cup.

Hojbjerg is a youth product of Bayern Munich who made his big breakthrough after joining Southampton in 2016.

He has been plying his trade with the Spurs since 2020. However, his current situation at the club could prompt an exit sooner rather than later. The midfielder’s contract with Tottenham runs until 2025.

So while he’s certainly an intriguing option for Juventus, we shall see if the Italian giants will have the desire and the capacity to launch an onslaught in the middle of the season.