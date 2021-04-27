Juventus eying Argentine talent for the future

As a part of their recently-adopted youth project, Juventus are reportedly pursuing a young talent from Argentina.

According to TNT Sports (via Calciomercato), the Bianconeri are interested in the services of 18-year-old Facundo Farias.

The teenager currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Club Atletico Colon, but he can also be deployed on the wings.

The Santa Fe born player has a contract that lasts until December 2022, but Fabio Paratici and company are said to be on his trails.

This season, Farias has so far participated in eight league matches, scoring a single goal and providing three assists for his teammates.

As is the case for young South American talents, Facundo is expected to be poached by a European club, and the Old Lady is hoping to be his next destination.

Although the report doesn’t mention it, but if the Argentine does indeed make his landing in Turin, then he would be expected to initially join the U-23 side, in order to gain some vital experience.

This policy has been repeatedly used in the past few years, but Juventus fans are yet to see a true star rising from the newly established squad, and cementing himself as a vital member within the first team – even if the likes of Gianluca Frabotta, Radu Dragusin and Nicolo Fagioli managed to make some rare appearances for Andrea Pirlo’s side.