Last season, Alex Sandro triggered an automatic renewal clause that allowed him to stay at Juventus for another season.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian will almost certainly leave the club once his deal expires at the end of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old has been on the decline for several years now, so his departure has been overdue.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are monitoring three left-footed defenders who can arrive as free agents in the summer.

The first is Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo. The 23-year-old has now returned from a serious injury. The club is scouting the player’s physical condition.

However, the source believes that the Bianconeri will face stern competition from several other suitors, including the likes of Milan and Inter who might try to secure the Porguese’s services in January.

The second name on the list is Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso. The 28-year-old is a Real Madrid youth product who has been a stalwart with the Colchoneros since 20219.

The Spaniard has been a mainstay at Diego Simeone’s court, starting in all 14 matches for his club thus far this season.

Finally, the source mentions 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. The impressive Englishman is also a target for Milan as the source tells it.

The left-footed defender has been earning plaudits for his displays with the Cherries, but he’ll be able to walk away as a free agent at the end of the season.