Juventus are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Fabian Ruiz and Manchester City benchwarmer Mateo Kovacic.

In recent weeks, Luciano Spalletti complained about the lack of flair between the lines, especially following the draw against Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri had identified Bernardo Silva as their priority target to bolster the middle of the park, considering him the missing piece in the manager’s tactical jigsaw. The Man City captain announced his departure at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer.

But according to Tuttosport, the Portuguese playmaker is highly unlikely to join Juventus this summer, especially without Champions League.

Juventus turn from Bernardo Silva to Mateo Kovacic

The Bianconeri were dealt a massive blow in the Top Four race last weekend, as they fell from third to sixth place in the standings, with only one round left in the campaign. At this stage, they need a miracle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. have already started searching for players who would be willing to join the club even without UCL football.

Tuttosport identifies two alternatives for Silva, beginning with his Man City teammate, Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian is familiar with Serie A, having played for Inter between 2013 and 2015, before he went on to represent Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The 32-year-old completed a £25 million move to Man City in 2023, but couldn’t lock himself a starting role in Pep Guardiola’s lineup. Between injuries and stern competition for places, Kovacic only made eight appearances across all competitions this season.

With his contract expiring in 2027, the experienced midfielder could be available on a discount this summer.

Juventus also interested in Fabian Ruiz

In addition to Kovacic, Juventus are also tracking Fabian Ruiz. The club has already opened a dialogue with PSG for Randal Kolo Muani, who is the club’s primary target to strengthen the attack, and talks could extend to include the Spanish midfielder.

The 30-year-old represented Napoli between 2018 and 2022. In his final campaign at the Stadio Maradona, he played under Spalletti before moving to PSG.

Like Kovacic, Ruiz is running on a contract expiring in 2027. But while the Croatian is a backup option at Man City, the Spanish midfielder remains a key player for the Parisians.