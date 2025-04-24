Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti could be set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup after undergoing surgery.

The 21-year-old is a Juve youth product who was one of the first youngsters to make the permanent jump from the Next Gen to the first team. He became a regular under Max Allegri in the spring of 2022.

However, the midfielder didn’t develop over the past few campaigns as initially hoped for, so the club decided to send him out on loan to Genoa last summer.

Luckily for Miretti, this move paid dividends, as he managed to get his groove back, especially when Patrick Vieira replaced Alberto Gilardino at the helm.

Miretti has been deployed in various roles, mostly as a left winger and an attacking midfielder. Playing in these advanced roles allowed him to inflict damage in the final third, as evidenced by his three goals and as many assists in Serie A this season.

But sadly for the Italian, his momentum has been halted by a shoulder injury which forced him to go under the knife.

“Miretti hurt his shoulder, he will have surgery on Monday. I think his season is over,” admitted Vieira in his interview following Genoa’s 0-2 defeat to Lazio on Wednesday (via IlBianconero).

Calciomercato adds that the youngster might not recover in time for the FIFA Club World Cup which will take place in the United States between mid-June and mid-July.

Juventus were hoping to add Miretti to their ranks for the global tournament, as he would add depth and a breath of fresh air for the midfield department which hasn’t entirely thrived this season.

Moreover, the source notes that even if the player manages to pull off a timely recovery, he could end up joining Italy U21 for the European Championship instead of Juventus, as the FIGC’s call-up would have the priority above club commitments.