Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manuel Ugarte, as the midfielder continues to struggle for consistency at Manchester United. The Premier League side is now understood to be open to sanctioning his departure, with a potential move in the upcoming transfer window becoming increasingly plausible.

Ugarte has not met expectations during his time in England, despite previously impressing at Sporting Club. His earlier performances established him as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe, but he has been unable to replicate that level since leaving Portugal. A subsequent spell at Paris Saint-Germain also failed to reignite his best form, and his difficulties have continued at Manchester United.

Juventus Consider Summer Move

Despite these challenges, Ugarte is still regarded as a physically strong and capable midfielder. Juventus believe they could help him rediscover his best level and are therefore considering a move to bring him to Serie A. The Bianconeri remain focused on strengthening their squad and view the Uruguayan as a potential addition who could add balance and resilience to their midfield.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are prepared to offer around 40 million euros to secure his signature. The report suggests that Manchester United may be willing to accept such a fee, given the player’s struggles to make a consistent impact at the club.

Competition from Monaco

However, Juventus are not the only club monitoring the situation. AS Monaco is also showing serious interest and could approach the end of the season. Their involvement adds another layer of competition, potentially complicating Juventus’ pursuit of the midfielder.

With multiple clubs in contention, Ugarte will need to carefully consider his next move. A switch to Serie A could offer him a fresh opportunity to rebuild his form, particularly after a difficult period in both France and England. Juventus, meanwhile, will need to act decisively if it is to secure his services ahead of its rivals.