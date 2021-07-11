Audero
Transfer News

Juventus face a “practically impossible” scenario in their bid to land 24-year-old

July 11, 2021 - 12:45 pm

Emil Audero is one of the goalkeepers that Juventus wants to sign in their bid to ensure that they get a new backup goalie for Massimiliano Allegri.

Gianluigi Buffon has left the Bianconeri again and perhaps this would be the last time, so he has to be replaced.

Juve is struggling to convince Mattia Perin to remain with them as a backup after he enjoyed regular playing time on loan at Genoa last season.

The ideal situation would be to keep Perin and perhaps hand him a new deal, but his reluctance to remain is forcing Juve to look for other alternatives.

24-year-old former Juve man, Audero is one of their top priority targets if they cannot keep Perin.

But Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that it is “practically impossible” for the Bianconeri to land him this summer.

This is because Sampdoria wants 20m euros before they will sell him and that amount is simply more than what Juventus wants to pay for a new backup goalkeeper.

As the new season approaches, the Bianconeri have to sort out the issue of who backs up Wojciech Szczęsny as soon as possible.

They are also working to add new players to other parts of their squad including midfield and attack.

