Juventus face an uphill battle trying to sign Man Utd youngster

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a transfer for Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old has broken into their first team and is now one of the key players off the bench.

Garnacho is a player United wants to keep, but the Red Devils are struggling to hand him a new deal and this has encouraged other clubs to show an interest in his signature.

Juve is one of them, with the Bianconeri hopeful they could convince him to leave England.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Max Allegri’s men are making less progress than expected in their pursuit because the youngster is more interested in continuing to play for United for now.

Juve FC Says

Considering that he is getting plenty of playing chances, Garnacho is one player we will struggle to sign, at least for now.

He will want to continue his development at Old Trafford, knowing that he would have plenty of chances in the future to change clubs if that becomes an issue.

For now, we cannot take pursuing a deal for him seriously. Instead, let us focus on other targets who will quickly be available to sign by the end of the term.