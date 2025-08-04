Rasmus Hojlund is expected to depart Manchester United during the current transfer window, with a return to Serie A a likely possibility. The Danish striker was signed from Atalanta, but after two seasons at Old Trafford, the club is now prepared to move him on and cut their losses.

Hojlund’s position in the squad has become increasingly uncertain under new manager Ruben Amorim, who reportedly does not consider him an ideal fit for the system he intends to implement. Instead, the Portuguese coach is prioritising a move for Benjamin Sesko, who is attracting strong interest from both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

United Prepare for Change in Attack

Should Sesko arrive, competition for places in the forward line would intensify further, making it even more difficult for Hojlund to secure regular playing time. Despite this, the Danish international is believed to be keen on remaining at the club. He hopes to fight for his place and prove his worth under the new management, confident in his ability to contribute at the highest level.

Nevertheless, the situation remains fluid. Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell the forward if a suitable offer is received. Juventus have shown interest, as they prepare for the likely departure of Dusan Vlahovic. Hojlund is viewed as a potential replacement and could make the switch back to Italian football if negotiations progress.

Milan joins the Race for Hojlund

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan have now also entered the race to sign Hojlund. The Rossoneri are determined to strengthen their attack and are set to rival Juventus in their efforts to secure the striker’s signature. While Igor Tudor is understood to favour retaining Vlahovic, the prospect of Hojlund arriving in Turin remains on the table should a transfer for the Serbian forward be completed.

Hojlund has found it difficult to make a consistent impact during his time in England. As Manchester United look to reshape their attacking options, the focus appears to be shifting toward securing a player in better form, capable of leading the line with greater consistency.