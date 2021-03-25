Juventus face competition for managerial target

Juventus were claimed to have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season, but Seville are now believed to have set sights on one of the trio.

The Rojiblancos are claimed to be eyeing a double swoop on Lazio pair Simone Inzaghi and Luis Alberto this summer, with the idea of replacing Julen Lopetegui.

This could well come as a blow to the Old Lady who are believed to be preparing for a change at the helm also after a dismal showing in their battle to win a tenth consecutive scudetti, and with only the Supercoppa Italiana and a final place in the Coppa Italia to show for their campaign at present, with La Repubblica (via the DailyMail) naming Inzaghi as on our shortlist of managerial replacements.

The club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved insists that the manager’s job is not at risk ahead of the new campaign however, as told to DAZN in an exclusive interview (via Football Italia)but we’ve heard a number of times how jobs are safe and players are not for sale, and those words prove false in the coming weeks/months.

You would imagine that Juve would hold the stronger pulling power if they were to make their move for Inzaghi, but the fact that we don’t appear to be clear on our plan, could well leave us behind in the race to add the Italian boss.

Would Inzaghi be an ideal replacement if we was to remove Pirlo this summer?

Patrick