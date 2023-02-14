Juventus face competition for the signature of Chelsea player

Juventus is facing competition from Atletico Madrid in their bid to add Christian Pulisic to their squad in the summer.

The American has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge, which has made him consider his future.

The Blues have added some exciting new players to their squad in the last two transfer windows and are now overloaded with stars.

Pulisic is injured, but when he returns, he will struggle to play and a summer move is almost certain for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Juve wants to add him to their squad to improve their attack, but a report on Calciomercato reveals the black and whites must beat Atletico.

Diego Simeone has taken a liking to the attacker and asked his employers to secure his signature to bolster his group.

Juve FC Says

Atletico has been willing to splash the cash on some of the finest talents around European football, so Juve should be worried about their interest in Pulisic.

The American will also consider if La Liga is more suited to his game than Serie A before choosing his next destination.

Also, if it becomes clear that he is leaving Chelsea, more clubs could join the race for his signature.