Arsenal and Juventus battled for Dusan Vlahovic in the last two transfer windows before the Bianconeri beat them to his signature.

Both clubs are now looking to sign the same striker again as they track Giovanni Simeone.

The Argentinian spent the last season on loan at Verona from Cagliari and he did very well.

He scored 17 times in Serie A alone and that has made him one of the candidates to support Vlahovic at Juve.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims Arsenal is also targeting a move for him.

The Gunners have still not signed a top striker and they see him as one player that can add goals to their team if he joins them.

Verona will make his transfer permanent for around 11m euros in the next few days and they expect to sell him for around 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

Simeone has shown his quality in Italian football over the last few seasons and Juve would be keen to add him to their squad.

But he might want a guarantee of first-team action which he can easily get at Arsenal.

If we can assure him that he would get his fair share of playing chances, he might choose to remain in Italian football.