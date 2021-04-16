emerson
Transfer News

Juventus face competition from Inter Milan for Premier League defender

April 16, 2021 - 1:30 pm

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims that Inter Milan will compete with Juventus for the signature of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazilian-Italian has been struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge because he has to compete with Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell for a starting berth.

While he isn’t much appreciated at the London side, he has admirers from Serie A.

Juventus have been linked with a move for him for some time now with the Bianconeri looking for another left-back.

Alex Sandro has been the club’s only senior natural player in that position so far and they are looking for proper competition for him.

A summer move would have been easier if Andrea Pirlo’s men were the only team looking to sign him.

However, the new report is claiming that Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan will not allow them to have a free run at bringing him back to Italy.

The report says Inter is also in the market for a new left-back and they are prepared to go head to head with Juve for Emerson’s signature.

The Italy international will not need much time to get used to Serie A having already played for Palermo and AS Roma in the competition.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

kean

Inter develops plan to beat Juventus in battle for in form attacker

April 16, 2021
allegri

Max Allegri wanted by one of the biggest sides in Europe

April 16, 2021
Donnarumma

Juventus’s Donnarumma deal doubted – ‘Not sustainable’

April 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.