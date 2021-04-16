Juventus face competition from Inter Milan for Premier League defender

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims that Inter Milan will compete with Juventus for the signature of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazilian-Italian has been struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge because he has to compete with Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell for a starting berth.

While he isn’t much appreciated at the London side, he has admirers from Serie A.

Juventus have been linked with a move for him for some time now with the Bianconeri looking for another left-back.

Alex Sandro has been the club’s only senior natural player in that position so far and they are looking for proper competition for him.

A summer move would have been easier if Andrea Pirlo’s men were the only team looking to sign him.

However, the new report is claiming that Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan will not allow them to have a free run at bringing him back to Italy.

The report says Inter is also in the market for a new left-back and they are prepared to go head to head with Juve for Emerson’s signature.

The Italy international will not need much time to get used to Serie A having already played for Palermo and AS Roma in the competition.