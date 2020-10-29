Juventus face competition from Liverpool for Champions League winner

David Alaba
October 29, 2020 - 11:59 pm

Calciomercato claims that Liverpool has become the latest team to show an interest in Juventus target, David Alaba.

Alaba is set to become a free agent next summer if he doesn’t agree on a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Juventus has developed the reputation for signing the best free agents in almost every transfer window and it doesn’t seem like they will stop with that method.

The report claims that the Bianconeri and Inter Milan are looking to land the Austrian defender, but they face competition from Liverpool now.

Liverpool won their first Premier League title last season, a year after they won the Champions League, so they can compete with Juve for the best players.

The Reds have also signed Alaba’s former teammate, Thiago Alcantara and he could convince Alaba to join him on Merseyside.

That said, If Alaba doesn’t sign a new Bayern Munich deal eventually, it will come down to which team offers him the best terms and Juve might win the race in that aspect.

Alaba is one of the best defenders in the world. He was transformed from a left-back into a centre-back and he made that transition smoothly, helping Bayern Munich to win the Champions League this year.

