Juventus face competition from Man Utd for La Liga defender

Manchester United has become the latest club to show an interest in Juventus target Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid after the youngster failed to secure a January move.

The 18-year-old has been one of the finest right-backs in Spanish football this term and is being considered by Juventus as a long-term replacement for Juan Cuadrado.

Several clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, were keen to add him to their squad in the last transfer window, but that never happened.

His future is expected to be decided in the summer and the Bianconeri remain in the running, but it keeps getting more challenging for them to land the full-back.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Manchester United has joined the race for his signature as they also bid to bolster their squad.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda has been in good form since he broke into the Valladolid side and more clubs would be keen to have him in their squad by next season.

We must be prepared to compete, which might require paying a huge fee to make his current team sell and we must be able to convince him that moving to Turin is the best next step for his career.