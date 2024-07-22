PSG have reportedly entered the race for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho who has been heavily linked with Juventus over the past months.

The Bianconeri have placed Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé on the transfer list. Therefore, the club will have to add at least one winger to Thiago Motta’s ranks.

The Serie A giants have been keeping tabs on Sancho for quite some time now. In fact, the player had reportedly agreed to join Juventus last January following his row with Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Max Allegri found him ill-suited to his 3-5-2 formation, so the Englishman returned to Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan.

Nevertheless, Juve rekindled their interest in the 24-year-old following Motta’s appointment, deeming him the right profile for his 4-2-3-1 tactical system.

However, Sancho has recently been reconciled with ten Hag, which hints at a possible Old Trafford stay.

Moreover, Juventus could be facing competition for the player’s services, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly entering the fray.

According to FootMercarto via IlBianconero, the Ligue 1 champions are serious in their attempts to land the England international.

The Parisians will reportedly put an important offer on the table, which could blow Juventus out of the water.

So it remains to be seen if the development will force the Italian giants to look elsewhere.

The London native has a contract with the Red Devils valid until June 2026 with an option for another year.