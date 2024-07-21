Juventus are keeping tabs on Genoa forward Mateo Retegui, but the competition for his signature is increasing.

The Bianconeri have already sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina while Arkadiusz Milik could follow suit before the summer ends.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are searching the market for a striker who can serve as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

In recent weeks, Juventus have reignited their interest in Retegui who’s coming off his maiden campaign in Italy’s top flight.

The Argentina-born striker has been representing the Italian national team since 2022, and was even a member of Luciano Spalletti’s squad in the ill-fated Euro 2024 campaign.

The 25-year-old had several suitors on the market last summer, and was even linked with a move to Juventus. But in the end, it was Genoa who prevailed in the race, securing an agreement with Boca Juniors.

Nevertheless, the Grifone would be willing to sell the Italy international for the right price.

But while Juventus are lurking, other clubs could be willing to offer more enticing proposals.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Roma and Bologna could enter the race for Retegui.

And while the Bianconeri are only offering the bomber a secondary role in the squad, the other two clubs can sway him by handing him the keys to their frontlines.

The Giallorossi need a new bomber as Romelu Lukaku’s loan spell from Chelsea has expired and could be heading to Napoli. Moreover, Bologna have already sold Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United.

Retegui is tied to Genoa with a contract valid until June 2027.